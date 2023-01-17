Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Cork and ten other counties

Met Éireann has today issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Cork, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo and Roscommon.

The warning will come into effect at 5.30pm this evening and is expected to remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

The national forecaster has advised of icy stretches and scattered snow showers with some possible accumulations.

⚠️Status Yellow⚠️ - Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Roscommon❄️🌨️



See detail of all active warnings and advisories ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/xIL4XjEujT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

According to the latest forecast for Munster, some wintry showers are expected in the afternoon and evening today.

Some of the showers may also produce thunder and hail.

Frost and icy stretches will develop in many areas across the province tonight.

Scattered wintry showers will continue with a further chance of thunder and hail.

Lowest temperatures will range between -2 to +1 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be another day of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers across Munster.

Separately, Met Éireann has also extended its countrywide winter weather advisory until midnight on Friday.

The advisory, issued last Friday, had been due to be lifted by midday on Thursday.

However, the national forecaster said the cold conditions are set to persist with an Arctic airflow in across the country, bringing “sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths” and showers of hail, sleet and snow with the potential for freezing fog.

Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.