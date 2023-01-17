Teen treated for stab wounds following alleged assault in Carrigaline

A man in his late teens was taken to Cork University Hospital last night following an alleged assault.

During the incident at a house in Carrigaline, a teenager received a number of apparent stab wounds.

A male juvenile was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a residence in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Monday, 16th January 2023.

"The incident occurred shortly before 11.30pm.

"A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident.

"He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"A male juvenile was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."