Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 10:21

Markievicz Award support for artists to open for applications

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin announced that the bursary scheme for 2023 will open for online applications via the Arts Council’s artists portal on Tuesday, January 17.
Markievicz Award support for artists to open for applications

Last year's recipients of the Decade of Centenaries Markievicz Award for artists. Pictured are (l to r) Jody O’Neill, Olesya Zdorovetska, Chloe Brenan, Aoife Spillane-Hinks and Emily Aoibheann. Photograph: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Amy Nolan

GREEN Party councillor Colette Finn has welcomed the fifth annual Decade of Centenaries Markievicz Award, a bursary to support artists in producing work that reflects on the role of women in the period covered by the centenary commemorations and beyond.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin announced that the bursary scheme for 2023 will open for online applications via the Arts Council’s artists portal on Tuesday, January 17.

The Minister makes awards under the scheme each year to up to 10 artists, either artists working alone or in collaboration with others, to a value of €25k per individual or group.

“The Markievicz Award continues to both honour Constance de Markievicz – herself an artist – and to provide support for artists from all backgrounds and genres in producing new work that reflects on the role of women in the period covered by the centenary commemorations and beyond,” the minister said.

“The Award is now in its fifth year and 32 artists across diverse genres have benefited from the €700k awarded under the scheme to date.”

Green Party councillor for the city’s South West ward, Colette Finn said she very much welcomes the bursary.

“The arts has an important role to play in helping us to look at ourselves as a society.

“As we commemorate the foundation of this State, the role of women often went unremarked or rendered invisible. I hope that these projects will correct that,” she said.

For full details on the scheme, which closes to applications on February 16, see the Arts Council’s website.

Read More

Characters of Cork: Ezara loving her role in PR

More in this section

Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies
Rise in public order offences and thefts in Cork as economy reopened in 2022 Rise in public order offences and thefts in Cork as economy reopened in 2022
Sanctuary Runners launch new sea swimming initiative  Sanctuary Runners launch new sea swimming initiative 
cork arts
<p>An investigation was launched by Gardaí on Friday following the discovery of human remains in a boarded-up house in Mallow, which may have been there for over 20 years. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more