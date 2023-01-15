County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow

Cork County Council have offered “deepest sympathies” to the family of a deceased person found in a boarded-up house in Mallow on Friday, during an inspection by Council staff.

An investigation was launched by Gardaí on Friday following the discovery of human remains in a boarded-up house in Mallow, which may have been there for over 20 years.

Cork County Council have confirmed that the house is privately owned, and is not owned by the Council.

The body was discovered at around 12pm Friday, during an inspection of the property on Beecher Street by Council staff, following the serving of a Compulsory Purchase Order notice by the Council.

“Cork County Council offers its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased,” a spokesperson said.

The scene has been preserved by Gardaí, and a Garda spokesperson has said that no foul play is suspected.

They said that the body is believed to have been at the scene “for some time”.

As reported in The Irish Times, food items found in the fridge at the house date back to 2001, leading Gardaí to believe the person could have been dead in the house for at least 20 years.

Mallow Councillor Liam Madden said that the property is one of two boarded-up derelict houses on the “very busy” Beecher Street, with frequent traffic passing between Mallow town and the N20, and only a few doors down from the Mouse Trap pub.

He said that it is an “extraordinary situation” that the body could have been there for 20 years.

“Someone said it might be someone local, but I find that hard to imagine myself. But look, it has happened before in other towns and villages where someone has been found… If they are local, it’s a very sad reflection that someone didn’t miss this person and say where would that person be,” he said.

While the identity of the body is yet unknown, Cllr Madden said that a past resident at the property was rumoured to have moved to the UK.

“The big thing is identification now, it is going to take a long time. It could be someone local… in some of these places that are boarded up, people have gone in there to sleep… it could be anyone,” he said.

“It’s very sad that there’s some family out there that could be looking for this person,” he added.

Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing.