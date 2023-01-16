Characters of Cork: Ezara loving her role in PR

EZARA Ahern currently works in PR at Hopkins Communications and is also the vice-chair for the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) Cork Branch.

Speaking about where her love for all things marketing came from, she says: “A friend of my mom’s told me that I would be great at PR when I was about 15. I had no idea what it meant but it stayed in the back of my head.

“I moved to London when I was 22 still with no idea about marketing, only that my cousin Deb worked in a marketing agency and loved it.

“I spent some time working in a hairdressing company as front of house and did some research into it and discovered that PR would indeed suit me – it’s fun, social, fast-moving and no two days are the same. I did a part-time course, started going to events, and I was hooked!”

She says that her family would say that she was always a creative person. In college she spent time in a theatre company where she was involved both on stage and backstage.

“I went straight into Dramat when I got to UCC. I just loved the buzz of creating something for the public – which makes a lot of sense considering what I do now.”

She says there are lots she is proud of and her role as vice-chair for MII Cork is definitely up there.

“It is really amazing to be in a role that you would have seen others in when you were growing up.

“I am proud of how I got started in Public Relations. I was working in an amazing hair salon in London behind the desk and I decided I wanted to ‘do PR’.

“I handed in my notice with no options and the boss – who to this day is still one of the people who inspired me most - called me and asked, “is it the job, or the company?”, to which I said it was the job.

“He asked me to come and pitch him a job where I felt I could add value to the business, so off I went, full of confidence, with what was probably the worst PowerPoint in history, and 24-year-old me secured myself my first PR job. Five months later, I was their PR and Marketing Manager.

“It’s mad to look back at everything that I have been through, both personally and professionally. I’m excited for the future too.”

LEAVING CERT REGRET

She says if she has any regrets it would be skipping Transition Year and sitting her Leaving Cert at 17, which she says was “far too young”.

She always wonders if she had not done this, would she have chosen a more beneficial course.

A firm believer that all the choices you make will teach you a lesson, she says she wouldn’t change the decision as it has resulted in all the people and experiences that have entered her life.

Speaking about what’s next for her, she says she is taking the lead in organising the first MII Cork Ball in three years on April 1 this year which she says she and the whole committee are working hard on.

Ezara says there are also some exciting things happening for Hopkins Communications in 2023, and is also doing a higher diploma in Coaching and Coaching Psychology at UCC which she says she is “excited to explore”.

Ultimately, however, her passion in life is to simply be happy and to choose happiness over all else.

“I made a firm decision about seven years ago to always choose happiness, whatever that looked like, whenever I could.

“There was a point in my life when my career was everything to me, but I had cancer when I was 26, and then I lost my long-term partner at 29. It put a lot of things in perspective for me.

“Choose work that makes you happy, choose friends that make you happy and do things that make you happy.”