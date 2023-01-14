'Serious and immediate threat to animal welfare': North Cork kennel ordered to close 

A North Cork kennel has been ordered to close with immediate effect, after over 200 dogs were found in overcrowded and unsuitable conditions that posed a “serious and immediate threat to animal welfare”.

Dogs were found to be living and sleeping in freezing temperatures and cramped conditions, with dog faeces in some kennels and beds, and some dogs displaying “fearful and abnormal behaviours” and lack of habituation with human contact.

The premises owned by Ms Anne Broderick, in Ballyandrew in Doneraile was issued with a closure notice on 3 January by Cork County Council.

An inspection on 12 December 2022 found that there was a failure to provide suitable accommodation for the dogs, in respect of size of quarters, number of dogs, cleanliness, exercise facilities, temperature requirements and beds.

The kennels were noted to be overcrowded, with approximately 218 dogs on the premises, including around 76 puppies.

The inspection found faeces/excrement and a strong smell of urine in some kennel blocks and pens, as well as faeces noted in some beds. There was also a varying level of contamination found in water bowls, with two pens comprising 14 dogs with no water available at all.

The kennel also failed to provide for the thermal comfort of many of the dogs, with no bedding material or heat sources for the majority of dogs, despite close to zero temperature readings on the day of inspection on 12 December.

It was found that the behavioural and exercise requirements of the dogs were also not being met, as some displayed “fearful and abnormal behaviours” including stereotypies (repetitive behaviour), abnormal postures and coprophagia (eating dog faeces).

There was also a lack of adequate socialisation at the kennel, as many of the dogs were not habituated to human contact.

Two adult German Shepherds were confined in a space of less than 6 sq m, “walking in their own faeces”, with a Labrador bitch and male cocker spaniel confined in similar conditions. The minimum kennel size requirement for 2 large breed dogs confined without free access to exercise per revised guidelines is 8.5 sq m.

Two Yorkshire terriers and one Pomeranian were found considerably matted, as the inspection found that a lack of adequate grooming was also an issue at the establishment.

The premises was found to be inadequately staffed and did not have a suitable facility for disease control.

Operators of the kennel also failed to present records such as the bitch register, whelping (birth) records, dog identification and sales/transfer records, treatment records, and written procedures or programmes for animal health, exercise socialisation and enrichment, and cleaning.

The Council has ordered that the kennel cease breeding or keeping dogs, surrender its registration certificate, and take measures to rehouse all 200 plus dogs being kept at the establishment, at the kennel owner's own expense.