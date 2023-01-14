Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 15:48

She said yes! Joyous scenes in Musgrave Park after on-field proposal

A rugby win and then an engagement. 
Munster's Clodagh O'Halloran proposes to Chloe Pearse. Pictures: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Echo reporter

Emotions were running high for several reasons in Musgrave Park this afternoon, where Munster took on Leinster in the Vodafone Rugby Women's Interprovincial Championship. 

The home crowd got to enjoy seeing their side win, with Munster winning the game 26-17, leaving themselves five points clear at the top of the table ahead of next Saturday's final round trip to Connacht.

But there were also non-rugby reasons to celebrate, when Munster's Clodagh O'Halloran proposed to partner Chloe Pearse on the field, surrounded by delighted teammates. 

And Chloe said yes! 

A day to remember in Musgrave Park! 

