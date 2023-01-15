Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 08:30

Full house for Pres Got Talent in Ballyphehane

The TY Students hosted the talent show, which featured students from every year, to raise much-needed funds for the school. 
Students from first year to sixth year performing in the school choir during the recent Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane talent show.

John Bohane

TRANSITION Year students from Cork City secondary school Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane recently held a very successful Pres Got Talent event before a full house.

The talent show was hosted by Echo columnist Stevie G, and it was judged by Caroline Bailey from The Sparkle Band, Rose Lynch who was the school’s very first SNA and Kelsea O’Brien a former music teacher.

Stevie G pictured with Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane students Mya Cooney, Emmie Carroll and Sophie Corcoran
A total of 20 acts participated in this year’s talent competition and the students warmed up for the main event by holding a dress rehearsal for the local primary schools.

The talent show provides the opportunity for a range of pupils to showcase their variety of talents and also gives them the chance to develop both their performance skills and their levels of confidence.

The talent show also helped this year’s TY students to build their skills in event management, administration and technology as well as working backstage and organising other aspects of the talent show.

International students from Spain who performed a self choreographed dance at the recent Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane talent show.
This event would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from staff members Ms Fitzmaurice, Ms Forde, and Ms Mullins.

A very popular moment during the show occurred when the award-winning 2010 school choir made a surprise return. 

Anne Dunphy with the support of Ms Drummond, reached out to past pupils who were in the choir that won the All-Ireland over 12 years ago. They returned and performed several classic songs.

