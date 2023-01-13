Ballincollig band excited to headline Fred Zeppelins

Ballincollig musician Colm’s band headlines Fred Zeppelins (330) Last November, 23-year-old Ballincollig native Colm O’Brien took to the Cork Opera House stage beside Christy Moore, and now his band is headlining Fred Zeppelins, which is a pretty big deal too.

Late last year, in front of a packed, sold-out Opera House, the former Cork Life Centre student stood beside a living legend of Irish music and delivered an assured performance of his own song, Summer Ballad. The gig in the Opera House was a fundraiser for the Life Centre, raising €23,000 for the alternative education centre, and also a tribute to the centre’s director Don O’Leary from Christy Moore.

Now Colm’s band, The Nick Anthony Project is set to headline Fred Zeppelins, and the young musicians, who are all graduates of the Cork School of Music, are looking forward to the gig. The Nick Anthony Project is made up of four college friends and consists of Malachy Broadbery on guitar, Enda Boyle on bass, Neil Donovan on drums and Colm O’Brien on vocals and guitar.

“It’s so exciting for all of because it’s our first headline show, and it’s going to be quite an experience for us to go out and promote ourselves, we’re going to be going out there putting up posters and spreading the word, and that’s something none of us has ever done before,” Colm told The Echo.

The Nick Anthony Project recently played Fibber McGees in Dublin and the Fred Zeppelins headline gig looks set to be their biggest break yet.

“We’d be fairly well known on the general scene in Cork,” Colm said. “We’re also playing support to Outsound and Hashmaker, two great bands, in Cypress Avenue at the start of February, so hopefully we’re starting to make a name for ourselves.” For further information, see the band’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Nick Anthony Project headlines Fred Zeppelin’s, 9pm Friday 20 January and plays support to Outsound and Hashmaker at Cypress Avenue on Thursday 2 February.