Twenty-four new gardaí join the force

TWENTY FOUR gardaí have been attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána, bringing the total number of sworn gardaí to 14,157.

Of that total of 14,157, 72% are male and 28% female; 381 garda reserves, 75% of whom are male and 25% female; 3,332 garda staff, 28% of whom are male and 72% female; and 89 recruit gardaí in training.

These members of An Garda Síochána are the last members to have applied to join the force during the 2019 recruitment campaign and bring the campaign to a close.

The new gardaí commenced their training in May 2022 and have undertaken a blend of online learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training garda stations.

The 24 newly sworn gardaí, two of whom will be based in the south of the country, will now take on operational responsibilities.

Speaking at Friday’s ceremony, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Our duties and responsibilities as Ireland’s national police and security service have broadened substantially since our foundation 100 years ago.

“But one thing has remained resolute — the strong and unique bond with the communities that we serve —firmly built on a tradition of policing by consent.

“Policing with and for the people to allow them live freely from violence, crime, and fear.

“As these new gardaí now go to serve in cities, towns, and villages, they will play an important role in maintaining this connection.

“In providing that service, they should never lose sight of the importance of treating every single person they encounter with dignity and respect.”