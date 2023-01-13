Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 07:29

County councillors express concerns about the lack of regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes

It was unanimously agreed by all councillors that a letter would be sent to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan seeking a fast-tracking of legislation to govern the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.
Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle who proposed the motion said there is currently no ‘regulation’ for their use.

SEVERAL councillors highlighted the lack of regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes on the main streets of towns and villages in Cork County at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle who proposed the motion said there is currently no ‘regulation’ for their use. “Since Christmas, I think every second young person has got an e-bike or e-scooter. There is absolutely no regulation on the speed of these bikes and scooters. There is also no regulation on whether they are used on the road or footpath,” he said.

“According to the garda figures there were 791 traffic accidents last year involving e-scooters,” Cllr Doyle said. “266 of these involved a collision. 22 incidents involved e-bikes. I believe there is a proposal to bring regulation before the Government in the next year. That is not nearly time enough.

“I want us to write to the Minister for Transport to ask that legislation is speedily enforced to govern these bikes. There is currently a proposal to limit them to 25 km/h but that is too fast even on a footpath,” he added.

Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey said other countries have a ‘regulated’ service. “One incident really scared me. I came across two children on an electric scooter. They were wearing black clothes; it was raining, and I could barely see them. Other countries have a regulated service, and it is very safe. We are a little bit behind.” 

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath admitted Santa brought one to his household for Christmas but said clarity is required. “Santa brought one to my house I must admit. There needs to be clarity around the use of them, the rules of the road and the rules of use.

“There needs to be promotional coverage on TV from the Road Safety Authority because the Government and the RSA are behind on this. The use of them is not always appropriate,” he added.

