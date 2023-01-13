Councillor thanks frontline staff for their 'tremendous' work over the festive season

FRONTLINE staff were thanked for their ‘tremendous’ work over the festive season by Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Cllr Murtagh who is also a firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade said he wished to ‘highlight’ the tremendous work by frontline workers over the Christmas season.

“As a frontline worker and elected representative, I want to highlight the tremendous work done by our frontline workers over the Christmas period at a time when so many take a well-earned break. We are all very aware of the difficulties faced by doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at this time of year. I want to thank them for it,” he said.

The Fine Gael councillor paid tribute to frontline staff who attended many traumatic incidents over the holiday period. “This extends to ambulance and paramedics personnel who attended multiple incidents over the holiday period. My own crew was on duty and were amongst the first on the terrible scene of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city along with armed gardaí.

“A probationer in his first year as a firefighter attended that call. This is a reminder that frontline staff in the country have to live the rest of their lives with this kind of violence, sadness, and tragedy,” he added.

Cllr Murtagh also highlighted the crews who responded to the recent fatal house fire in Carrigaline. “I want to particularly commend our own chief fire officer and the station officer in Crosshaven Paul Brierley and the crews that attended the fatal house fire in Carrigaline. I was the operations officer that night. It was an extremely difficult call. I would like to thank the staff that was on that call particularly and all the frontline staff in the county.”