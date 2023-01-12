Big Cork entry for BT Young Scientist title

MORE than one in five projects exhibited in the BT Young Scientist competition kicking off today are from Cork students, as young rebel scientist vie to bring the title home to Cork for the third year in a row.

Over 1,100 school students are flocking to Dublin’s RDS today, for the 59th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

132 of the 550 projects on display are from Cork students, from 34 schools across the rebel county.

Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig and Kinsale Community School are tied as the Cork schools with the most entries through to the exhibition, at 16 projects each.

Students at Coláiste Muire in Crosshaven and St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom also have a strong showing, with 8 projects from each school presenting at the exhibition.

Cork students will be vying to hold on to the BT Young Scientist title, which has been won by Cork students for the past two years.

In 2021, Greg Tarr of Bandon Grammar School took the top prize for his research into detecting deepfakes, while in 2020, Alan O’Sullivan and Cormac Harris from Coláiste Choilm were crowned winners for their investigation into gender stereotyping amongst 5-7 year olds.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins will officially open the 2023 exhibition at a special ceremony at 2pm on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, he said offered best wishes and good luck to all of the students participating.

“What a great time it is to be a young scientist – challenging, yes, but so potentially fulfilling to know that the choices you make will have effects that are important, not just for your own time but for the very possibility of life in its diverse forms, on our vulnerable planet,” he said.

“May I suggest to all of you that as a young scientist, you will be at your best, achieve the greatest fulfilment for yourself and others, when you locate your contribution within a commitment to be concerned and contributing global citizens,” he added.

550 projects from 212 Irish schools are on show this week, spanning the categories of Technology; Biological and Ecological Sciences; Social and Behavioural Sciences; and Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Following judging by the 80 plus-person judging panel, the BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the Year 2023 will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday 13th January at 5:30pm.

The overall prize winner(s) will receive the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and be presented with a cheque for €7,500 – as well as going forward to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels in September.