Courtmacsherry RNLI postpones arrival of new lifeboat

The arrival of Courtmacsherry RNLI's new all-weather Shannon class lifeboat, originally due in at the weekend, has been postponed due to the severe weather expected on the crossing from RNLI headquarters in Poole, England to West Cork.

The decision to postpone the arrival was announced last night.

"Unfortunately due to severe weather expected during the passage of Courtmacsherry RNLI’s new Shannon class lifeboat from the south coast of England this week, which was due to arrive to its new home on Sunday, a decision has been taken by the RNLI to postpone the arrival," Courtmacsherry RNLI said.

"Crew training will continue for the lifeboat crew on site in Poole this week and from Saturday in Courtmacsherry on a relief lifeboat."

The new date for the arrival of the state-of-the-art lifeboat, the 'Val Adnams', will be agreed and communicated as soon as possible, Courtmacsherry RNLI said.

"We very much look forward to its arrival but safety on passages is always a priority," they continued.

A significant proportion of the funding for the new lifeboat has been provided through a generous donation from Val Adnams who grew up in Preston and Weymouth in the UK and now resides in Idaho in the USA.

The new lifeboat will be the eleventh lifeboat to be stationed in Courtmacsherry, the oldest lifeboat station in Ireland alongside Arklow, since the arrival of the first RNLI boat ‘The Plenty’ in 1825.