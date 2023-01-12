Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 11:21

Courtmacsherry RNLI postpones arrival of new lifeboat

"We very much look forward to its arrival but safety on passages is always a priority," the RNLI said. 
Courtmacsherry RNLI postpones arrival of new lifeboat

Courtmacsherry RNLI's new lifeboat 'Val Adnams' on sea trials in December 2022. Picture: Courtmacsherry RNLI

Amy Nolan

The arrival of Courtmacsherry RNLI's new all-weather Shannon class lifeboat, originally due in at the weekend, has been postponed due to the severe weather expected on the crossing from RNLI headquarters in Poole, England to West Cork. 

The decision to postpone the arrival was announced last night. 

"Unfortunately due to severe weather expected during the passage of Courtmacsherry RNLI’s new Shannon class lifeboat from the south coast of England this week, which was due to arrive to its new home on Sunday, a decision has been taken by the RNLI to postpone the arrival," Courtmacsherry RNLI said. 

"Crew training will continue for the lifeboat crew on site in Poole this week and from Saturday in Courtmacsherry on a relief lifeboat."

The new date for the arrival of the state-of-the-art lifeboat, the 'Val Adnams', will be agreed and communicated as soon as possible, Courtmacsherry RNLI said. 

"We very much look forward to its arrival but safety on passages is always a priority," they continued. 

A significant proportion of the funding for the new lifeboat has been provided through a generous donation from Val Adnams who grew up in Preston and Weymouth in the UK and now resides in Idaho in the USA.

The new lifeboat will be the eleventh lifeboat to be stationed in Courtmacsherry, the oldest lifeboat station in Ireland alongside Arklow, since the arrival of the first RNLI boat ‘The Plenty’ in 1825.

Read More

State-of-the-art lifeboat to arrive at West Cork lifeboat station this weekend 

More in this section

Tractor in Cork stopped by Gardaí late at night with only ‘one small faint red light working’ Tractor in Cork stopped by Gardaí late at night with only ‘one small faint red light working’
Risk of power outages, fallen trees and travel disruption as yellow weather warning continues Risk of power outages, fallen trees and travel disruption as yellow weather warning continues
Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer
rnli
<p>Picture: Dunkettle Interchange</p>

Dunkettle Interchange cleared of 'over height' vehicle 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more