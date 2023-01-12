Dunkettle Interchange cleared of 'over height' vehicle 

An incident involving an over-height vehicle has now been cleared by the Gardai at the Dunkettle Interchange next to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

All lanes are open on the southern bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel. However, drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the Dunkettle, Jack Lynch Tunnel area.

This follows an incident which occurred shortly after 9am this morning at the southern bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, where Tunnel Operators had to take action.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel was fully closed last night, Wednesday January 11, from 9pm to 4am, for Tunnel maintenance works. There were also lane restrictions at the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout during the night, for drainage and ducting works.