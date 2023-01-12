Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 11:06

Dunkettle Interchange cleared of 'over height' vehicle 

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the Dunkettle, Jack Lynch Tunnel area
Dunkettle Interchange cleared of 'over height' vehicle 

Picture: Dunkettle Interchange

Eoin Kelleher

An incident involving an over-height vehicle has now been cleared by the Gardai at the Dunkettle Interchange next to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

All lanes are open on the southern bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel. However, drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the Dunkettle, Jack Lynch Tunnel area.

This follows an incident which occurred shortly after 9am this morning at the southern bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, where Tunnel Operators had to take action.

Read More

60% increase in incidents at Dunkettle area, new figures show

The Jack Lynch Tunnel was fully closed last night, Wednesday January 11, from 9pm to 4am, for Tunnel maintenance works. There were also lane restrictions at the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout during the night, for drainage and ducting works.

More in this section

Risk of power outages, fallen trees and travel disruption as yellow weather warning continues Risk of power outages, fallen trees and travel disruption as yellow weather warning continues
State-of-the-art lifeboat to arrive at West Cork lifeboat station this weekend  Courtmacsherry RNLI postpones arrival of new lifeboat
Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer
cork traffic
<p>Gardaí have reminded the motoring public about the “serious road safety risks” posed by driving in poorly lit vehicles after a tractor was stopped by the Cork West Road Policing Unit late at night “with only one small faint red light working”. Picture: Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page </p>

Tractor in Cork stopped by Gardaí late at night with only ‘one small faint red light working’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more