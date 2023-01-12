Cork TD criticises An Post plans for further stamp price rise

A CORK TD has levelled criticism against An Post for its plans to increase the price of a basic national stamp by 10c from next month.

A domestic stamp will increase to €1.35 from €1.25 on February 1.

Some other services such as redirection and registered post will also increase, An Post said, while there will be no change in the price of a standard worldwide letter stamp and a digital stamp staying at €2.20 and €2, respectively.

Previously, the price of a standard national letter stamp rose 15c in March 2022, while in May 2021 it increased by 10c.

The company has cited rising costs in areas such as transport, fuel and energy for the latest planned increase.

“There has been very significant input cost inflation across our business, most particularly in fuel at 25 percent this past year, and energy at more than 60 percent,” Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Commerce said.

“We have made every effort to minimise the necessary price increases by spreading them across our products and services while working to ensure top quality, sustainable services for all customers, regardless of where they live.

“We will continue our huge transformation with innovative new letter products and services for the future.

“Through innovations such as our world-first digital stamp with notified delivery, we will protect our customers and support Irish firms who are doing business at home and expanding across the globe, while ensuring safe, decent work for our staff.

“While these increases are necessary to cover rising costs and ensure service continuity on par with the best in Europe, we are alleviating the impact on SMEs and personal customers by providing discounts to them and offering regular price promotions through the year at post offices and online.

“I am pleased to confirm that our Community Focus supports including free postage to all nursing and care homes across Ireland and free newspaper delivery for older customers will be available throughout 2023,” he added.

The planned increase to the standard national stamp was criticised by Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry who said that An Post should be prevented from further increasing stamp prices on February 1.

Mr Barry said that the price of a standard stamp had already increased 25 percent in less than two years and plans for a third increase should be blocked.