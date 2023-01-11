Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 16:21

Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital

Units of Cork City Fire Brigade received a call about the incident shortly after 1pm today. 
Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital

A small fire led to the evacuation of a number of patients from the Accident and Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) at lunchtime today. File pic: Larry Cummins

Olivia Kelleher

A small fire led to the evacuation of a number of patients from the Accident and Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) at lunchtime today.

Patients were evacuated from the impacted area for around an hour with ambulances being diverted to the Mercy University Hospital in the city.

Units of Cork City Fire Brigade received a call about the incident shortly after 1pm today. 

However, the small fire had been put out by staff in the department by the time they arrived at the scene. Staff used a portable extinquisher which was onsite to put out the blaze.

Members of the two units of the fire brigade at the scene tested for gas and fully ventilated the area. They deemed it safe for patients and staff to return at around 2pm. The damage to the scene was minor in nature.

A spokesman for Cork City Fire Brigade praised the prompt action of staff at the ED for extinguishing the fire quickly. The spokesman said damage to the hospital was minor.

In a statement, a spokesman for CUH confirmed that an alarm was triggered at 1.10pm in the Emergency Department.

"As a result some patients were evacuated from the ED to a secure area. A number of ambulances were diverted to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

"Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the incident.

"The affected area of the department was re-opened and declared safe for patient care at 14.30."

The hospital spokesman thanked staff, the National Ambulance Service and Cork City Fire Brigade for their prompt response.

More in this section

'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission 'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission
DENIS SCANNELL Road assessed by council following sinkhole in Cork city centre
Person viewing a smart meter and making a hot drink, with a white kettle Thousands in Cork left without power this morning; two weather warnings in place today
cork university hospitalmercy university hospital
Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'

Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more