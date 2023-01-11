Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'

THE heartbroken daughter of renowned broadcaster Paudie Palmer fought back tears yesterday as she admitted that a piece of “all three of us has been lost forever.”

Paudie Palmer’s daughter Claire was speaking at his funeral in St Mary’s Church Innishannon which accommodated a capacity crowd to pay their respects to the sports broadcasting legend.

The well-known sports C103FM sports broadcaster died on January 8 following a 10 day battle in Cork University Hospital after a traffic accident on December 29.

Claire opened up at the funeral mass about how the lives of everyone in the family, namely her mother Colette and sister Emily, had been turned upside down by the horrific tragedy.

“Our dad meant absolutely everything to us and now our world has been turned upside down ever since the news broke about his tragic accident on December 29th.

She spoke of Paudie’s pride and joy-his grandson Lucas.

Paudie Palmer died on January 8 after a traffic accident following a 10 day battle in Cork University Hospital.

“Our lives will never been the same and there has been a piece of all three of us lost forever more. Dad was looking forward to this year for so many reasons but to be able to see his grandson Lucas grow and learn every week made his day and that has now been robbed from us and him.”

She referred to her late father directly with reassurances that his “three girls would be well-minded".

“Dad, although you cannot be with us anymore, you can rest easy knowing that your three girls will be well minded having such a close knit family rallying around us.

She extended her gratitude to the community.

“We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts prayers and well wishes over the last couple of days. We would also like to thank all of Bandon Garda station, the medical personnel for helping and treating dad the morning of the accident and all who took such good care of him in Cork University hospital. We will find the strength to get through this. Know that we loved you so very much and were so proud to call Paudie Palmer our dad.”

A number of offertory gifts were presented to symbolise the many loves of Paudie’s life including a family photograph, broadcast equipment and a biology book.

Originally from Direendaragh near Kenmare, Paudie’s brother Denis remarked on how his love for wife Colette brought him to Cork.

“1981 he got a transfer to St Brogans College, Bandon where he taught for 42 years up to his retirement. While Paudie was quite academic but whether you were academic or not you were one of the same and he championed the underdog.

"Paudie accidentally found his gift as a natural commentator. The beauty of the man was his incredible ability never to cause hurt to anyone for their efforts on or off the field. Regardless of how bad the situation might be, for him sport, and indeed life, was to be enjoyed and cherished.” Fr Finbarr Crowley led the service at St. Mary's Church, Innishannon.