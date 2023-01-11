Road assessed by council following sinkhole in Cork city centre

CORK City Council is working to identify if there is a further risk of collapse at a section of road in the heart of the city where a sinkhole opened up last month.

The sinkhole appeared at Kyrl's Quay by Griffith Bridge near the Gate Multiplex on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 27.

A member of Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo at the time that Fire Brigade crew attended the incident shortly after 4pm.

Read More Cork VFI chair: Pint price rise will be passed on

The area was cordoned off until temporary repair works were completed by the city council.

In an update on the incident at a council meeting on Monday, director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce said the directorate is “consulting with the relevant city council departments to assess if there is any further risk of further road undermining at this location”.

“These types of holes in the road surface are unpredictable and are dealt with on a case by case basis.

“The city centre island has many underground services and is bounded by the river on all sides, so these incidents may happen from time to time, however it is not a regular occurrence and in fact occur very infrequently,” he continued.

The update was contained in a written response to a question put forward by Green Party councillor Dan Boyle.