Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Lords of Strut back with 'musical circus spectacular' for Cork show

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally will lead an ensemble of nine performers mastering astonishing physical feats in their new show aimed at family audiences
Lords of Strut back with 'musical circus spectacular' for Cork show

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally-otherwise known as Sean-tastic and Famous Seamus will take to the stage of the Everyman for their new show the Dream Factory on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 at 4pm. Picture: Ben Hopper

Sarah Horgan

ONE of Cork’s favourite double acts are back with a brand new show that’s being described as a musical circus spectacular.

Stars of RTÉ’s ‘Body Brothers’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists, Lords Of Strut, will present their new family show ‘Dream Factory’ at The Everyman theatre from Saturday, February 18 at 4pm to Sunday, February 19 at 4pm. 

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally, otherwise known as Sean-tastic and Famous Seamus, will lead an ensemble of nine performers mastering astonishing physical feats in their new show aimed at family audiences.

The show is about a girl risking it all to save the town of Ballyplastic whose residents have been brainwashed by a global corporation. If her efforts are unsuccessful, it could mean the end of the town and possibly the world.

The production is aiming to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis through the heart-warming and cautionary fable.

Lords of Strut’s unique combination of dance, comedy and circus have seen them win multiple awards for their work. In addition to their many live shows, they have appeared on and hosted television talk shows, toured around the world with the smash hit show RIOT, created flash mobs and developed a hit online video series.

In 2017, the duo bowed out of Britain's Got Talent after making it all the way to the semi-final.

The lads strutted their stuff on the BGT stage to Dead or Alive’s ‘You Spin Me Round’ but just missed out on a place in the final.

Tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com, or the Box Office, phone 021 4501673.

www.everymancork.com/events/dream-factory/].

Read More

Cork arts centres set to receive over €9m in funding

More in this section

Empty colorful swings at the park TD calls on Cork City Council to purchase land to create a new park
Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital
Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us' Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'
cork artseveryman
<p>Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.</p>

Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more