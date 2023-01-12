Lords of Strut back with 'musical circus spectacular' for Cork show

ONE of Cork’s favourite double acts are back with a brand new show that’s being described as a musical circus spectacular.

Stars of RTÉ’s ‘Body Brothers’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists, Lords Of Strut, will present their new family show ‘Dream Factory’ at The Everyman theatre from Saturday, February 18 at 4pm to Sunday, February 19 at 4pm.

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally, otherwise known as Sean-tastic and Famous Seamus, will lead an ensemble of nine performers mastering astonishing physical feats in their new show aimed at family audiences.

The show is about a girl risking it all to save the town of Ballyplastic whose residents have been brainwashed by a global corporation. If her efforts are unsuccessful, it could mean the end of the town and possibly the world.

The production is aiming to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis through the heart-warming and cautionary fable.

Lords of Strut’s unique combination of dance, comedy and circus have seen them win multiple awards for their work. In addition to their many live shows, they have appeared on and hosted television talk shows, toured around the world with the smash hit show RIOT, created flash mobs and developed a hit online video series.

In 2017, the duo bowed out of Britain's Got Talent after making it all the way to the semi-final.

The lads strutted their stuff on the BGT stage to Dead or Alive’s ‘You Spin Me Round’ but just missed out on a place in the final.

Tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com, or the Box Office, phone 021 4501673.

www.everymancork.com/events/dream-factory/