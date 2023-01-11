Cork arts centres set to receive over €9m in funding

Arts centres in Cork are among those to receive funding from the Arts Council to support the infrastructure of arts centres in Ireland.

The Everyman, Sirius Arts Centre, Triskel Arts Centre and West Cork Arts Centre will all receive funding under the funding totaling €9,486,140 which will be distributed to 42 organisations across the country.

The purpose of Arts Centre Funding is to invest in and support the infrastructure of arts centres required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland.

The Arts Council currently provides programming and revenue supports to over 50 arts centres throughout the country. A key part of the Arts Council strategy, Making Great Art Work, is to invest in public engagement.

This funding, along with the Arts Councils #LiveIs campaign, which launched at the end of 2022, looks at continuing to have audiences return in ever-greater numbers to live arts performances.

Along with this stream of funding, the Arts Council will also allocate €19 million in individual artist awards which includes bursaries across all art forms, artist-in-residence schemes and new commissions.

€28 million is allocated towards arts grant funding, project awards, festivals and touring ensuring that audiences throughout the country can experience the highest quality work, over €4 million is allocated towards partnerships with each local authority and to Ealaín na Gaeltachta, and €13 million will be invested in a range of developmental projects including Creative Schools, Creative Places, Creative Europe and Culture Night, and towards the Arts Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion plans.

Over €50 million is also directed towards 107 strategically funded organisations.

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, said:

“The infrastructure of arts centres, jointly supported with local government, is essential in enabling people of all ages and backgrounds in every part of the country to experience the very best of the arts.

“It is also essential in providing resources to artists in the development of their work. In addition, we are delighted to increase our support to Ealaín na Gaeltachta which supports arts audiences and artists in Gaeltacht regions in partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta.”