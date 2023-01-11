Cork Harbour festival will attract overseas visits

PLANS are in train for 2023’s Cork Harbour Festival, which takes place from June 2 to 11, culminating in the Ocean to City race on June 3.

The annual maritime-themed gala is a highlight of the calendar in Cork, with a busy lineup of events to suit all the family in 15 different locations.

A registration system will be up and running in the next few weeks, and a new event manager has been appointed, said Festival Manager Joya Kuin.

Kayakers, rowers, and canoers can sign up in February to complete Ireland’s premier long-distance ‘marathon on water’ Ocean to City Rás Mór, a gruelling test of physical stamina starting in Crosshaven and continuing to Roches Point, the mouth of the harbour, before following the shipping route back into the city.

“We normally have 400 to 500 people taking part,” said Ms Kuin.

“About a third of our participants come from overseas. We have a good chance of increasing that number again. Any kind of seaworthy craft can enter.” Registrations will be accepted in February. The program will be launched in May about a month before the festival, with around 50 to 70 events all over Cork city.

“We’re an island nation and in Cork we are lucky to have one of the very largest natural harbours in the world,” said Ms Kuin. The line-up will include sports, outdoor activities, arts and crafts, exhibitions, walking tours, with history and heritage lectures especially focusing on Cork’s maritime past.

Participants will have to train for weeks beforehand to complete the Ocean to City event. There is also a half marathon option, starting in Monkstown.

“We have a number of events happening on the water. There are always sailing events, and opportunities for people to get out on the water, either down in the harbour or in the city on the river Lee, with kayaking, paddle boarding, diving, swimming, and rowing events,” added Ms Kuin.

More information can be found at corkharbourfestival.com