Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 14:52

Cork 'Big Fella' statue decision this month

A decision on the location of a statue to Michael is due by the end of January
Cork Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde with Tadhg Crowley at the launch of the Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall in December. Picture by Billy MacGill.

Donal O’Keeffe

A decision on the location of a new, city centre statue to Michael Collins is due to be made by the end of the month.

Tim Crowley, chairman of the Michael Collins 100 Committee, a non-political organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Collins, told The Echo that a number of potential sites for the statue are being considered, with a decision expected by the end of January.

“Cork City Council has told us they will give us a number of options at the end of the month, and we will be discussing that with them,” Mr Crowley said.

Last September, a motion was passed by Cork City Council to facilitate the erection a statute of Michael Collins in Cork City Centre in recognition of his contribution to the struggle for Irish independence and the establishment of an independent, democratic, Irish State.

A fundraising campaign to raise the estimated €100,000 cost of the new statue, was launched last month by Cork’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Deirdre Forde.

A public information event on the project will take place at Cork City Library on the Grand Parade between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 14 January.

