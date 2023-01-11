Cork 'Big Fella' statue decision this month

A decision on the location of a new, city centre statue to Michael Collins is due to be made by the end of the month.

Tim Crowley, chairman of the Michael Collins 100 Committee, a non-political organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Collins, told The Echo that a number of potential sites for the statue are being considered, with a decision expected by the end of January.

“Cork City Council has told us they will give us a number of options at the end of the month, and we will be discussing that with them,” Mr Crowley said.

Last September, a motion was passed by Cork City Council to facilitate the erection a statute of Michael Collins in Cork City Centre in recognition of his contribution to the struggle for Irish independence and the establishment of an independent, democratic, Irish State.

A fundraising campaign to raise the estimated €100,000 cost of the new statue, was launched last month by Cork’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Deirdre Forde.

A public information event on the project will take place at Cork City Library on the Grand Parade between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 14 January.