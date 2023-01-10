NO HEADLINE

A District Judge indicated he would strike out heroin possession and supply charges against a man remanded in custody since October if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did no provide directions in the case by January 23.

Dominic Smith, 47, complained by video link from prison that indications had previously been given that the case would be struck out.

Judge Olann Kelleher stated at Cork District Court that he would strike out the charges on January 23 if the DPP did not give directions by then.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a forensic certificate had been sought on numerous occasions.

In such cases where charges are struck out it is open to the prosecution to bring the charges again at a later stage.

In this case a stash of suspected heroin was allegedly seized at a house in Model Farm Road.

The 47-year-old defendant previously stated that he had an almost 30-year heroin addiction as he applied to be released on bail following his arrest for alleged supply of the drug at his home on Sunday afternoon, October 2.

“I’m not a flight risk. I’m not going to kill myself or anyone else,” Dominic Smith of 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, said, in his bail application.

Garda Ronan McGuckin said, “On October 2 at 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, the warrant was executed and a large amount of cash was found, along with a weighing scales and tick-list. Diamorphine was found concealed on Dominic Smith’s person. I believe he will commit further serious offences of a similar nature if granted bail, which may harm himself or others.”

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the admission made by the accused was that he was ‘sharing’ the drug with another person, not that he was supplying it. The defendant said, “I need to get myself sorted out. I need to get to my doctor and go to Arbour House.” As for sharing the drug with another man, Smith said, “We get it between us. It was only a small amount between the two of us. I am not supplying him… I have an addiction problem from the early 1990s.”

==

A book of evidence was served on a 36-year-old woman accused of engaging in a violent disorder in Cork city centre two years ago.

Margaret Foley of 48 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed that the book of evidence had been served on her solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher on her behalf.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.

She is charged with engaging with other named parties in a violent disorder on January 26 2021 at Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

==

A teenager was arrested and brought before Cork District Court charged with carrying out a burglary at a hair salon in Glanmire on New Year’s Day.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan arrested 18-year-old Jacob Jones of 45 Nuns Walk, Ballyphehane Cork, and charged him with burglary on January 1 at AND Hair Salon, Sallybrook, Glanmire, County Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but on conditions. Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was amenable with those conditions.

They include a curfew to be home by 11 p.m. each night, not to take intoxicants, not to enter Glanmire, sign on at Togher garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week and to provide gardaí with a phone number at which he will be contactable at all times.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 20 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Drunken and threatening behaviour by a teenager in the early hours of the morning after St. Patrick’s Day resulted in his first convictions and fines.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred in Cork city on March 18 2022.

Gardaí encountered Jamie Carroll of Glounreigh, Kiskeam, County Cork, shouting at members of the public, telling them to f*** off and he pushed them out his way. He was found to be intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Garda Adam Cotter charged him with the drunkenness and threatening behaviour. Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €100 and €250 on those two charges, respectively, following the 19-year-old’s plea of guilty to both counts at Cork District Court.