Thousands in Cork left without power this morning; two weather warnings in place today

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 10:49

Multiple outages have been reported, primarily across the east and west of the county.
Thousands of people have been left without power this morning, with strong gusts particularly affecting coastal spots.

Amy Nolan

Thousands of people in Cork have been left without power this morning, with strong gusts particularly affecting coastal spots.

Multiple outages have been reported, primarily across the east and west of the county.

The largest of the faults are in the areas of Ballydehob, Goleen and Schull leaving over 2,000 people without power.

Multiple smaller outages have also been reported in other areas, including Timoleague, Béal na Bláth and Skibbereen.

Meanwhile, in Cork City, there is a small outage at Centre Park Road, affecting 17 ESB customers.

The ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and says it is working to restore power in the areas affected “as quickly as possible”.

The loss of power in some areas comes as two separate weather warnings are in place for Cork today.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway which remains in place until midday.

The national forecaster said strong west to southwest winds on Wednesday morning will reach speeds of 90 to 110 km/h, especially near the coast.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind and rain warning for Munster will come into effect at 6pm this evening.

According to Met Éireann, conditions overnight will be very windy with heavy rain leading to possible spot flooding.

Strong westerly winds with gusts of up to 90 to 110 km/h are expected.

The warning will remain in place until midnight.

You can get a full list of outages and check repair times at powercheck.ie.

Cork records coldest December in 12 years

