Safety order breached after man poured his partner’s beer down the sink

A 55-year-old man who was annoyed that his partner did not bring him back two bottles of Tyskie beer from the supermarket reacted by pouring the bottles of Carlsberg she bought for herself into the sink.

The woman who has been in a relationship with him for eleven years testified at Cork District Court that he breached a safety order on the day by putting her in fear.

The case was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court where Judge Olann Kelleher said he found the facts proved against the accused man but would adjourn penalty for three months to see how the accused would behave in the meantime.

The judge noted from the evidence that the two parties continue to live together in the same house.

The defendant said he had surgery before the disputed incident on August 5 and asked the complainant if she would bring him back some beer from the supermarket.

She said that when she went into the sitting room she asked him how he was after the surgery but that he reacted by saying she was putting him down and that he became verbally abusive to her and told her to get out of the room.

She said he followed her down to her bedroom, verbally abused her and put up his middle finger to her.

She said she told him to stop saying nasty things about her.

“I said, stop or I will call the guards.

"He said, if I go outside he would lock me out,” she said.

In contrast, the accused told his solicitor Frank Buttimer that on the day it was all about the beer rather than anything else.

He accepted that he should not have reacted by pouring her Carlsberg down the drain.