Cork City Council issues update on road improvement scheme for Lehenaghmore

CORK City Council is awaiting a decision in relation to lands it is seeking to acquire to commence a road improvement scheme for a densely populated suburb on the southside of the city.

In an update on the Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme at a council meeting on Monday, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne informed councillors that a Compulsory Acquisition Order has been issued to secure lands necessary for the execution of the works.

A determination in relation this land acquisition, he said, is awaited from An Bord Pleanála.

“It is anticipated that the scheme will proceed to tender in the current year subject to successful completion of the land acquisition process and continued funding for the project,” Mr O’Beirne continued.

The scheme was approved by councillors in 2021 under the Part 8 planning process.

In the update provided to councillors following a question submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Fiona Kerins, Mr O’Beirne said that detailed designs for the scheme have also been completed.

The proposed Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme includes the provision of new footpaths and a new cycle lane, a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, bus shelters and bays, carriageway realignment, crossing facilities, junction upgrades, improved surface water drainage and public lighting as well as road lining and signage, landscaping and boundary treatments.