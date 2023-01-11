Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 08:45

Cork businesses say ‘I do’ to prestigious awards nod

A total of three Cork finalists will compete in various categories at the SaveMyDay.ie 2022 Awards.
Fernhill House

Sarah Horgan

A NUMBER of Cork businesses have been selected as finalists for a prestigious awards event celebrating Ireland’s alternative wedding venues.

The venues covered specialise in wedding receptions, parties and ceremonies which catering to both intimate gatherings and large crowds. 

Awards recognise top venues in Ireland for their excellence, high quality and unique offerings that make those special days truly special.

Clonakilty’s family-run country estate Fernhill House will compete in six award categories. Meanwhile, West Cork’s intimate wedding venue, Dunowen House features in one award category. 

Cork City’s historic and modern venue St Peter’s Cork features in one award category.

Fernhill House has been shortlisted for the Best ceremony wedding venue, the best country house wedding venue, the best large hotel wedding venue, the best luxury wedding venue and the best outdoor wedding venue Dunowen House are finalists in the best vegan and vegetarian friendly wedding venue category with St Peter’s Cork featuring in the best cultural wedding venue category.

