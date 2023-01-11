Almost 600 new social homes to be delivered in Cork, Kildare, Monaghan, Sligo and Wicklow

ALMOST 600 new social homes will be delivered across nine sites in Cork, Kildare, Monaghan, Sligo and Wicklow as part of the latest bundle of projects under the social housing Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme.

The social housing PPP programme is being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and relevant local authorities.

The latest bundle announced this week, bundle six, will see Cork County Council acting as the lead local authority.

A total of 200 of the new social homes will be developed in Cork. 50 homes are planned at four locations: Broomfield Upper, Midleton; Stag Park, Mitchelstown; Station Road, Carrigtwohill and The Slip, Bantry.

“This government, through Housing for All, is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030.

“There is a specific objective in Housing for All to increase the use of PPPs to deliver social housing, and more than 600 individuals and families will benefit from the latest social housing PPP bundle announced today,” Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said.

As part of the PPP programme, 465 homes were delivered across eight sites in Cork, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Waterford in 2021.

“Cork County Council will act as the lead local authority for bundle six, and I want to commend them on their work to date.

“I had the pleasure of seeing first-hand some completed housing developments in County Cork last year which were progressed under bundle two of the programme.

“The success of this initiative is evident from the high-quality houses delivered under the programme so far, providing new homes for individuals and families,”

Mr O'Brien said.

Work is ongoing to progress further phases under the programme and a call for suitable sites for future bundles of projects was issued to all local authorities in November.

Homes developed as part of the social housing PPP remain in local authority ownership.