Man caught with cocaine under pillow claimed it was paracetamol powder

A young man caught with €670 worth of cocaine under his pillow claimed at the time that it was paracetamol powder which he was snorting and that the digital scales found at the scene was for weighing gold.

Now at Cork District Court, 26-year-old Darren Walsh has pleaded guilty to a charge of having cocaine in his possession for his own use at the time.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said of the accused: “He should not have been as flippant as he was about the paracetamol and the weighing-scales.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí obtained a warrant to search his room at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, on May 6 2021.

“One gram of cocaine was found under his pillow. He said it was paracetamol powder for snorting. He had a digital weighing-scales and he said it was for weighing gold,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Mr Cuddigan said: “I have an objection at this stage. I don’t see the significance of emphasising the search warrant or weighing scales.” He said it was a simple possession charge.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had 12 previous convictions including four for being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Mr Cuddigan said: “He is pleading guilty in early course. As soon as the certificate (confirming cocaine) came to hand there was a plea of guilty. Thankfully life has moved on for him. He is now resident in Simon and has a care worker and he is trying to get into St Francis Farm (for rehabilitation).”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the defence submission that the accused was going about rehabilitation.

He put sentencing back for two months in those circumstances.