Councillors remember the 'voice of Cork GAA' at County Hall

WARM tributes were paid to the late great GAA commentator and Echo columnist Paudie Palmer at Monday’s full council meeting following his tragic death last weekend after a car accident.

The many touching tributes were led by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins who hailed him as the ‘voice’ of Sunday sport.

“He was the voice of Sunday sport on the radio."

"Every Monday he then gave a full rundown on all sports. He was well loved in West Cork and Cork County,” he said.

A plethora of councillors from all political parties joined in unison as they swapped witty anecdotes and acknowledged the brilliance the late Paudie brought to the Cork airwaves over many decades.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan recalled being taught by the late Mr Palmer at Brogan’s College in Bandon.

KIND

“There was much more to Paudie than just being a media personality.

“He was a kind, empathetic and indeed entertaining educator. I was lucky to have been a student of his. Thank you for your kindness Paudie and your memory will live on.”

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said he was a ‘top class’ communicator.

“He had a great way about him.

“He was a true gent, and he was always having fun. He will be very sadly missed.”

“Paudie Palmer to me is a national loss,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn.

“He was the voice of Cork GAA over many decades. He was full of life. GAA coverage in Cork County will never be the same again.

“He brought matches into living rooms. I would like to thank Paudie for the many memories.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy recalled playing under Paudie when he coached the Cork vocational football team.

“He was full of wit and fun. He had an insightful and humorous take on the world of sport.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said he brought games ‘to life’ in his match commentaries.

“You had to switch over to him. He almost made it very personal with the players on the field. I am going to miss you Paudie.”