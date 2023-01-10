Autopsy due after body of man, 40s, found on a path in West Cork town

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man in his early forties that was found on a path in West Cork last Sunday afternoon.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí in Skibbereen were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on a path on Castletownsend Road, Skibbereen, Co Cork on Sunday afternoon, January 8, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo.

"The body has since been removed from the scene to CUH where a post-mortem will take place in due course,” the spokesperson continued.

"The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."