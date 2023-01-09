Injured crewman airlifted from oil tanker off the coast of Cork

A crewman who sustained an injury whilst on board an oil tanker off the coast of Cork was airlifted off the vessel before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) earlier today.

Valentia Coast Guard station received a call from a tanker called 'Gladiator' about 40 miles from Baltimore this morning after a crew member took a fall when the vessel hit a big wave.

The crewman was knocked unconscious and had suffered a broken ankle.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter based in Waterford arrived at the scene shortly after 12.30pm.

The causality was airlifted to Cork Airport and taken to CUH via ambulance.