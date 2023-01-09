Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 18:01

Man dead following house fire in Fermoy

Gardaí and fire services in the town were alerted to an incident shortly before 10.20am today.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his fifties has died in a house fire which broke out this morning in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Gardaí and Fire Services in the town were alerted to an incident shortly before 10.20am today (Monday) when smoke was reported to be coming from a house at Liam McGearailt Place.

The sole occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The post mortem is expected to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

The Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination. Investigations are ongoing. However, the fire is understood to have been accidental in nature.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí and Fire Services in Fermoy were alerted to an incident shortly before 10.20am this morning Monday 9th January, 2023 when smoke was reported to be coming from a house.

"The sole occupant of the house, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

"The Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

"Investigations ongoing."

fire servicecork gardafermoy
