Man dead following house fire in Fermoy

A man in his fifties has died in a house fire which broke out this morning in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Gardaí and Fire Services in the town were alerted to an incident shortly before 10.20am today (Monday) when smoke was reported to be coming from a house at Liam McGearailt Place.

The sole occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The post mortem is expected to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

The Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination. Investigations are ongoing. However, the fire is understood to have been accidental in nature.

