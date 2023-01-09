Body of man found in West Cork

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man that was found on a path in West Cork yesterday.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Skibbereen, Cork were alerted to the discovery of a body of a man (early 40s) on a path on Castletownsend Road, Skibbereen, Co. Cork yesterday afternoon Sunday 8th January, 2023.

"The body has since been removed from the scene to CUH where a post mortem will take place in due course.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."