Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 17:53

Body of man found in West Cork

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
Body of man found in West Cork

"Gardaí in Skibbereen, Cork were alerted to the discovery of a body of a man (early 40s) on a path on Castletownsend Road, Skibbereen, Co. Cork yesterday afternoon Sunday 8th January, 2023. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man that was found on a path in West Cork yesterday.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Skibbereen, Cork were alerted to the discovery of a body of a man (early 40s) on a path on Castletownsend Road, Skibbereen, Co. Cork yesterday afternoon Sunday 8th January, 2023.

"The body has since been removed from the scene to CUH where a post mortem will take place in due course.

"The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation. 

"A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."

