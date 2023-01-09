Pictures: Ballincollig secondary school students move into new bespoke modular building

THE principal of Le Cheile Secondary School in Ballincollig has hailed their move into interim accommodation in the town as a ‘momentous’ day for the whole school community.

Staff members were joined by students and their parents on Monday morning as they walked from their old school building to their new bespoke modular building in Innishmore.

School principal Nicola Barrett said it was a very ‘special’ morning. “It was a momentous day for the whole school community of Le Cheile Secondary School. There was great excitement, and it was a very special morning. I am delighted to see the students so happy in their new environment. Rightly so it was the parents, students, and staff who saw the inside of the building first,” she said.

The secondary school principal said their new interim accommodation will provide deserved state-of-the-art facilities for their students and staff.

“After 16 months in contingency accommodation, we have moved to our interim accommodation which is a bespoke modular building providing state-of-the-art facilities which our staff and students truly deserve.

"With these facilities, we can continue to provide our students with exemplary and innovative teaching and learning.

Pupils Jewel Amayanevbo and Emily Giesbers walking down the avenue to their new Le Chéile Secondary School, Ballincollig, Cork which opened today. Picture Dan Linehan

“While the staff and students are at the heart of the building the facilities will allow our school to develop, and expand to a progressive, dynamic, and vibrant educational campus for the community of Ballincollig and its surrounding areas. It is great to be able to continue that while using the facilities of this building,” she added.

Teachers Abby O'Leary, Aoife Barry-Murphy and Kelly O'Neill having fun in their new home economics class at the new Le Chéile Secondary School, Ballincollig, Cork which opened yesterday. Picture Dan Linehan

“This building is outstanding with all the facilities of a 21st-century school,” said Ms Barrett. “It is in a very good location. The next step will be our permanent site. We are waiting for confirmation of the acquisition of the permanent site. Once that is confirmed which is imminent at this stage things will move quickly.”

Having moveed over to their new school staff members of Le Chéile Secondary School, Ballincollig, Cork Liam Harrington, Nicola Barrett, school principal, Adam Kelly and Kate McCarthy try out their new art room. Picture Dan Linehan

The co-educational school currently has 70 students in its first and second-year classes. They hope to cater for another 60 students next year said the principal.

First year pupils, Nina Kershaw, Jewel Amayanevbo, Katlynn Ferris-Hamiliton and Emily Giesberg having fun in the home economics class at the new Le Chéile Secondary School, Ballincollig, Cork which opened yesterday. Picture Dan Linehan

“We had 18 students last year. We now have 70 students. We are looking into taking in another 60 students next year. There is a lovely school community here. There is a great atmosphere. It is a very positive place. It has been a journey over the last 16 months. It is only the beginning.”