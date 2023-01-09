Driver taken to CUH after fatal collision 

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 14:56

The collision occurred at about 6.15am and involved a car and a van
Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road north of Mitchelstown this morning, Monday, January 9.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver of the van, aged in his late 50s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The R513 is currently closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

