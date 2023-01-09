Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Fundraiser for neonatal unit: Dad in training for Paris marathon

The tot spent six weeks slowly building her strength in the neonatal ward of Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).
Little Lauren McCarthy was born weighing just 3lb and nine weeks early after a midwife discovered an abnormal heart rate. Her father CJ is running the Paris marathon to raise funds for dedicated rooms for the parents of stillborn and premature babies at CUMH. His fundraising campaign for CUH Charity can be supported at: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/CJMcCarthy

Donal O’Keeffe

A man whose daughter’s life was saved by a midwifery team is joining a major effort to build dedicated rooms for the parents of stillborn and premature babies.

Little Lauren McCarthy was born weighing just 3lb and nine weeks early after a midwife discovered an abnormal heart rate during an appointment for her mum, Aoife, 33.

Now her dad CJ, 37, is gearing up for the Paris marathon in April to raise funds for a neonatal sanctum and parents’ room to support other parents at the Wilton campus.

The new facilities, funded by CUH Charity, will cost an estimated €1million.

GAA world in mourning following death of Paudie Palmer

The new neonatal sanctum will be a structure within the CUMH garden for parents to take a baby in palliative care, or for a seriously ill mother to access.

The parents’ room will be a private area, separate from the unit but nearby – and a place where parents can take some time out from the clinical setting during a stressful time.

Both projects will help the parents of babies who are stillborn, premature or suffering from life-limiting conditions.

The neonatal unit at CUMH is one of the busiest in the country, catering for around 8,000 births a year, a tenth of which will require admission to the unit.

“It will give parents a chance to sit down and talk to others going through the same thing,” said CJ McCarthy, who works for McCarthy Insurances.

Lauren is now a healthy little sister to Zara, four, and turns two on January 15.

CJ, who has run seven previous marathons, said he wanted to give something back to CUMH following the care given to his little girl. 

To support, visit: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/CJMcCarthy

Echo 130Echo 130

