Man (29) dies following Carrigaline assault

A 29-year-old man who had been in critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Carrigaline last week has died.

The man had been in critical condition since sustaining serious injuries in the assault, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday 28 December, 2022, at the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the victim had died and a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

Two men, both in their late teens, have appeared before the courts in connection with the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Glenwood Estate between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28 December 2022, particularly anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.