Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 15:41

Man (29) dies following Carrigaline assault

The man had been in critical condition since sustaining serious injuries in the assault, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday 28 December, 2022, at the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline.
Man (29) dies following Carrigaline assault

Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A 29-year-old man who had been in critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Carrigaline last week has died.

The man had been in critical condition since sustaining serious injuries in the assault, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday 28 December, 2022, at the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the victim had died and a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

Two men, both in their late teens, have appeared before the courts in connection with the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Glenwood Estate between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28 December 2022, particularly anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

'It’s a big thing': Women's Christmas tradition remains strong in Cork  'It’s a big thing': Women's Christmas tradition remains strong in Cork 
More than 60 Cork arrests for intoxicated driving over Christmas More than 60 Cork arrests for intoxicated driving over Christmas
Man charged in relation to €300k drugs seizure in Cork city  Man charged in relation to €300k drugs seizure in Cork city 
cork garda
<p> Family and friends of Bruna comfort each other. Pepole leave flowers and light candles at the vigil for Bruna Fonseca at The Lough Cork on Sunday morning 8th January 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Emotional vigil for Bruna Fonseca in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more