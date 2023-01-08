Homeless figures in Cork hit record high

Homelessness figures in Cork have hit a record high, with the latest Department of Housing report showing that 513 adults were in homeless emergency accommodation in Cork last November, a 1.4% increase on the previous month’s data.

The figure, which covers Cork City and county, represents a year-on-year increase of 15.8% on November 2021, and an increase of 30.5% on November 2020.

This is the second consecutive month that homelessness figures have increased in Cork. Nationally, homelessness figures are also at a record high, with 11,542 people in emergency accommodation.

It is the fifth consecutive month that national homeless figures have reached a record high, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place.

The Homeless Report for November 2022, issued by the Department of Housing, shows 8,048 adults and 3,494 children needed beds last month.

Some 1,616 were families, while 1,371 were young people aged 18 to 24.

The highest numbers were concentrated in the capital, with 5,655 adults in Dublin needing homeless accommodation, with the majority (3,011) being aged between 25 and 44.

Some 513 adults require homeless accommodation in Cork, with 82 in Kerry.

Together, Cork and Kerry make up for 8% of the total number of homeless people in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Cork Simon described the figures as saddening, saying that they represented a sobering start to 2023.

“We are seeing here the need for more direct action before the lifting of the moratorium on evictions in 12 weeks,” said the spokesperson.

“We need to see momentum on the provision of secure, affordable accommodation to those in homelessness in the coming weeks and throughout 2023, otherwise we will see numbers increase even more once the moratorium is lifted, as we saw with the lifting of the previous moratorium last April.”