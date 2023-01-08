Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 08:02

Man charged with Cork hit-and-run is further remanded in custody

The charges include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, Echo columnist and broadcaster Paudie Palmer. 
Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, was previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 30 last.

Noel Baker

A MAN charged with a hit-and-run in Innishannon in County Cork has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

The charges include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, Echo columnist and broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period, and failing to stop his vehicle.

Mr Palmer is a well-known GAA broadcaster and his god-daughter, Claudine Keane, wife of former Ireland striker Robbie Keane, was among those asking for prayers on his behalf.
At Bandon District Court on Thursday, Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the investigation is ongoing and is quite extensive, with gardaí awaiting reports prior to any directions from the DPP.

Solicitor for Mr Bezverkhyi, Myra Dinneen, said she consented to the Garda request for a further remand in custody until January 19 next, at which point she indicated she would make a bail application for her client.

She added that her client expresses regret for what happened.

