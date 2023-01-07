Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 18:00

Cork man accused of assaulting garda at city hostel

The court was told it took six gardaí to arrest Quilligan and that two officers had to deploy incapacitant spray and one had to use his baton.
On the sergeant's application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30. 

Liam Heylin

A BOOK of evidence was served on a Cork man accused of assaulting a member of An Garda Síochána during an alleged incident at a hostel in Cork in November.

Simon Quilligan, aged 31, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Sergeant John Kelleher said the book of evidence had been served on Quilligan’s solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, on the defendant’s behalf.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.

Quilligan’s application for bail was refused previously.

In the course of his evidence previously, Garda Ken O’Brien said that at 9.30am on November 7, he went to St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, to arrest Quilligan on a bench warrant that was issued on November 1 for failing to appear in Cork District Court in relation to another matter.

Garda O’Brien said that when he informed the accused of the warrant for his arrest, he let him go to his room in the hostel to get ready. He returned and got into the back seat of the patrol car. He said the defendant soon tried to get out the window when he found the backdoor was locked.

Garda O’Brien said Quilligan got into the front of the car and punched him three times in the face. Outside the car there was a struggle and Garda O’Brien called for urgent assistance.

Sergeant Seán O’Donoghue formally arrested and charged Quilligan with assaulting Garda O’Brien when he was acting in the course of his duties.

The sergeant said it took six gardaí to arrest Quilligan and that two officers had to deploy incapacitant spray and one had to use his baton.

Quilligan said he was frustrated when he heard about the warrant that had been issued for his failure to appear as he had been unable to attend the particular court on November 1.

He denied assaulting Garda O’Brien.

