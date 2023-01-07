Concerns raised about conditions for elderly hospital patients in Cork 

Concerns have been raised about the conditions elderly patients are being treated in while waiting for an available bed at Cork hospitals.

It comes as hospitals in Cork remain under significant pressure as overcrowding is being driven by a rise in respiratory infections, including Covid-19 and influenza.

In Cork, there were a total of 71 patients waiting on trolleys waiting for a hospital bed yesterday morning.

The Executive Council of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) met on Friday for an emergency session concerning HSE action in relation to the current hospital overcrowding crisis after the Cabinet was updated earlier this week on the pressures hospitals are facing.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer Liam Conway raised concerns about the number of older persons and more vulnerable presenting to emergency departments with viral illnesses.

“It’s our most vulnerable that are presenting now to our emergency departments with these viral illnesses and it’s exacerbating the overcrowding problem,” he said, calling for a mandate of mask-wearing to break transmission rates across the community.

Speaking to The Echo, advocate for the elderly in Cork, Paddy O’Brien, said: “I have spoken to several family members who are very concerned about a parent confined to trolleys.

“The elderly themselves don’t understand what’s happening to them at this point in time and they’re actually quite nervous.

"They’re not getting the proper medical care as long as they’re on trolleys parked in a corridor.

“The nurses, doctors, and staff are doing their utmost for the elderly who are parked in corridors on trolleys.”

A statement from South-South West Hospital Group said: “CUH and Mercy University Hospital are experiencing very high levels of demand for services and are currently operating at maximum capacity.

“Regrettably while patients presenting at the hospitals are experiencing long delays, urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.”