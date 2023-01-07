Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 17:17

'It’s a big thing': Women's Christmas tradition remains strong in Cork 

In the Metropole Hotel, guests were welcomed to the Women’s Little Christmas Gala Banquet on Friday. 
'It’s a big thing': Women's Christmas tradition remains strong in Cork 

Marguerite O’Connor of Starlight Entertainment said that her ABBA tribute group, Super Troupers, were busy for Nollaig na mBan, playing both at the Metropole on Friday night, and in the Oliver Plunkett on Saturday.

Ellen O'Regan

With most of the Christmas celebrations are behind us, and decorations are being packed away for another year, one last fixture in the festive calendar was Nollaig na mBan, or Women’s Christmas.

While some might object to the old-fashioned idea of women finally getting their night out after slaving away in the kitchen over Christmas season, the tradition of Nollaig na mBan is still alive and well in Cork.

In the Metropole Hotel, guests at the Women’s Little Christmas Gala Banquet on Friday were treated to a prosecco welcome with live music, followed by a four course dinner, after which they can dance the night away to a live band and DJ.

Conference & Banqueting Sales Manager, Eoghan Hedderman, said Women’s Christmas is a tradition they keep up every year, and to the best of his knowledge all bookings for the night are female.

“It’s a big thing here in Cork, Women’s Little Christmas, and it’s great to be able to celebrate it, especially now that we’re able to celebrate it this year, when we weren’t allowed to celebrate it last year." 

Mr Hedderman said that a modern Nollaig na mBan is just about people coming out to enjoy themselves.

“There’s always a fantastic buzz… this is the last Christmas event we do, where people tend to come together and meet new people.. It’s another chance to celebrate with each other and you get that final Christmas feel,” he said.

Cork singer Fiona Kennedy who played the title track from her new album 'The Beach' to members of Network Cork from left, Ingrid Seim, Suzanne Dennehy, Fiona Murphy, Marguerite O'Sullivan, Anita Seigl, Yvonne O'Byrne and Colette O'Donovan after a swim in aid of Womens Aid, on Womens Little Christmas at Fountainstown beach in Co. Cork yesterday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Cork singer Fiona Kennedy who played the title track from her new album 'The Beach' to members of Network Cork from left, Ingrid Seim, Suzanne Dennehy, Fiona Murphy, Marguerite O'Sullivan, Anita Seigl, Yvonne O'Byrne and Colette O'Donovan after a swim in aid of Womens Aid, on Womens Little Christmas at Fountainstown beach in Co. Cork yesterday. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Owner of period property Richmond House in Fermoy, Fiachra Ó’Cinnéide, was hosting a special Nollaig na mBan Wine Tasting Evening, presented by Julian Alubaidy from Bubble Brothers wine merchants.

Mr Ó’Cinnéide says his project, ‘The Richmond Revival’, hopes to make his period property home a hub for local arts and educational events and activities.

His aim for the special Women’s Christmas wine tasting was to bring something different to the traditional celebrations in Fermoy.

“I think really [Nollaig na mBan] is just a girls night out, and this is something different… that reaches a little bit into the cultural, something that’s not just going to the pub,” he added.

Marguerite O’Connor's ABBA tribute group, Super Troupers, were booked and busy for Nollaig na mBan, playing both at the Metropole on Friday night, and in the Oliver Plunkett on Saturday.

“It’s kind of waned obviously with lockdowns the last few years, but the Women’s Little Christmas is very much related to Cork, it’s real strong Cork tradition… The historical meaning was that women got to have a night off and the men brushed up and made the dinner and things like that, but nowadays it’s just trying to create fun events and have something different,” she said, adding that no man will be turned away from the ABBA fuelled fun.

“Whether you want to drink or not, it’s just to come out, have a show, be entertained, have a nice few hours break and really wind down and let the hair down after the Christmas rush." 

Read More

‘It’s incredibly rewarding’: Cork DAWG appeals to public to consider fostering a dog

More in this section

Man charged in relation to €300k drugs seizure in Cork city  Man charged in relation to €300k drugs seizure in Cork city 
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teen Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teen
Man due in court following massive cannabis seizure in Cork  Man due in court following massive cannabis seizure in Cork 
entertainmentcork city centre
<p>More than 60 Cork drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the Christmas period. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

More than 60 Cork arrests for intoxicated driving over Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more