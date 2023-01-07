More than 60 Cork arrests for intoxicated driving over Christmas

More than 60 Cork drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the Christmas period.

The arrests were made as part of An Garda Síochána’s Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign, which commenced at the start of December and concluded on 3 January.

Across Cork city and county, 63 motorists were arrested in total, with 57 arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and six on suspicion of drug driving.

In Cork city, 22 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the Christmas period.

In Cork North division, 25 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, while five were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

In Cork West division, ten people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, while one person was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The Garda campaign targeted what the force described as “the four life saver offences” of intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phone while driving, and non-wearing of seatbelts.

These offences were targeted, the gardaí said, as evidence showed them to be key contributors to causing fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.

Throughout the campaign, 7405 checkpoints were conducted nationwide.

Nationally, 745 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, 136 of whom were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Some 256 seatbelt offences were detected, while 932 drivers were detected using their mobile phones while driving.

A total of 14,704 speeding offences were detected and 4,829 road traffic collisions were reported to An Garda Síochána over the Christmas period.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman noted that in December 2022, 16 people had lost their lives on Irish roads.

“We are committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” she said.

“In 2023, we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy.” Assistant Commissioner Hilman said she was appealing to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads.

“We all share the road space and therefore there it is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer.

“I would ask all road users to work with us to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions by adhering to the rules of the road and adapting their behaviour to suit road and environmental conditions,” she said.