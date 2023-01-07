Man charged in relation to €300k drugs seizure in Cork city 

A man has appeared in court in Cork city charged in relation to a €300,000 cannabis seizure.

Stephen O'Hara (32) of 17 Winters Hill, Cork city is charged with possession of cannabis at Grattan Street in the city and Eason's Hill and is also charged with possession of cannabis for sale and supply at Grattan Street and Eason's Hill on January 5.

Garda Robert Kennedy told the court that Mr O'Hara made no reply to each of the four charge sheets when cautioned.

Gardaí requested that Mr O'Hara be remanded on bail to Cork District Court on February 7 on condition that he reside at 17 Winters Hill, Sunday's Well.

He must sign on at Bridewell garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm. He must surrender his passport and not apply for any travel documents. He must provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

Solicitor Aoife Buttimer said Mr O'Hara is not working and is not in receipt of any social welfare as she applied for free legal aid which was granted by Judge Olan Kelleher.

He remanded Mr O'Hara on continuing bail until February 7.