Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 10:32

Man due in court following massive cannabis seizure in Cork 

Gardaí in Cork have seized over €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one male as part of Operation Tara in Cork city on Thursday 5th January 2023.

Echo reporter

A man has been charged in connection with a massive cannabis seizure in Cork City on Thursday and is due before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday morning.

The man was arrested after the seizure an estimated €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The seizure was made shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Anglesea Street Garda Station. 

The officers stopped and searched a man on Grattan Street in the city centre and a quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €6,000 was seized.

A Garda spokesman said: “The male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

Following the arrest, a house in Sunday’s Well was searched, and an additional 15kg of suspected cannabis herb was located with an estimated value of €300,000.

Gardaí said that cash to the value of €15,500 was also located.

The spokesman added: “All items have been seized by investigating Gardaí and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).” 

 Gardai said the seizure and arrest was made under Operation Tara. Investigations are ongoing.

