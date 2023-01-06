New stamp celebrates 50 years as part of EU

A new stamp celebrating Ireland’s entry into the ECC 50 years ago was unveiled on Friday.

An Post’s first stamp of 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Ireland joining the European Communities (EC), now the European Union (EU), was unveiled by the Minister for European Affairs, Peter Burke TD and the European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness.

The stamp design by renowned Irish designer Ger Garland features the flag of what is now known as the European Union.

The design is based on the stars of the EU flag and the six fundamental values of the EU: Human Dignity, Freedom, Democracy, Equality, Rule of Law, and Human Rights. To symbolise the number of members of the EC in 1973, only nine of the twelve stars from the EU flag are visible.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Burke said,

“I am delighted that An Post are marking the historic anniversary of Ireland’s 50 years in Europe with this stamp.

“Stamps are a small but tangible part of everyday life and this stamp will serve to remind us all of the many ways the EU has impacted on our own everyday lives – from economic growth, to environmental protection, to gender equality and equal pay legislation, to climate, energy, travel and peace.”

The new national rate stamp together with a special First Day Cover envelope is available at selected post offices including the GPO, and at anpost.com/shop. An Post has decorated a number of Dublin city centre post-boxes in the vicinity of Leinster House, Government Buildings, Iveagh House and Europe House to mark the anniversary for which the Department of Foreign Affairs has devised a broad programme of events during 2023.

Following a decade of negotiations, Ireland signed the Treaty of Accession to join the EC on January 22, 1972. Membership meant that the Oireachtas would no longer be the sole law-making power in the State, requiring a change in the constitution. A referendum took place on May 10, 1972, and over 83 per cent of the people voted ‘Yes’ to joining the European Communities.

The EU was formed in 1993, and the EEC was incorporated into it and renamed the European Community (EC). In 2009, the EC and its institutions were absorbed by the EU.