Winthrop Arcade the ‘jewel in Cork’s retail crown’ goes sale agreed

While it is not known what the accepted offer is, the asking price for the property which hit the market in November was €1.7m.
SALE has been agreed on Cork’s landmark Winthrop Arcade in the heart of the city.

Estate agents handling the sale, ERA Downey McCarthy, said at the time that the upcoming sale of the premises presented “a unique opportunity to acquire a part of Ireland's retail history".

"The first retail arcade built in Ireland, this is the jewel in Cork's retail crown," they added.

The iconic shopping arcade opened in March 1926 and is currently home to a host of established independent retailers.

It was designed by the celebrated architects Levie and Chillingworth who were responsible for designing other landmark commercial premises in the city, including Beamish and Crawford brewery, the Odlums building on Kennedy Quay and the Patrick Street premises formerly home to Roches Stores and Debenhams.

The premises, which can be duly accessed from Winthrop Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, was originally configured as 12 retail units.

The expansion of a number of tenant businesses has resulted in the current seven-unit layout with businesses such as The Best of Buds, Monreal and Joe’s + Bros located there.

Most of the original architectural features are retained, in particular the glass dome, mahogany shop fronts and bronze display windows.

