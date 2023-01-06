Foul play ruled out after man was found dead at foot of stairwell in Mallow apartment block

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 17:45

Following the post mortem, a garda spokesperson said the man is now believed to have died of natural causes, with no foul play involved.
Donal O’Keeffe

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a man in his 50s found in an apartment block in Mallow.

The man was found at the foot of the stairwell in an apartment block on Thomas Davis Street in the centre of the town at around 7pm on Thursday evening by other residents.

They raised the alarm, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí cordoned off the area.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster on Friday morning.

Following the post mortem, a garda spokesperson said the man is now believed to have died of natural causes, with no foul play involved.

Man in critical condition following collision in city centre

